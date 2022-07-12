MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a Miami Lakes beauty salon said a married couple took off without paying for her expensive hairdo.

Speaking through a translator, Lidaly Avila, the owner of Victory Estilo Beauty Salon said the husband and wife skipped out on a pricey bill, Thursday.

Surveillance stills captured the man and woman inside the business, located along the 6400 block of Miami Lakes Drive.

Avila said the woman, who calls herself Sylvia, came in with her husband after she had made an appointment for some pricey hair extensions.

“At the time to pay, she asked for the bathroom key. The bathroom is outside because this is a suite,” said Avila. “She left and did not pay. I called the police, and we made a police report.”

Avila said she also posted surveillance stills of the couple on social media

“On Instagram and Facebook, so that my colleagues could see that these people are doing this,” said Avila.

After she posted the pictures, Avila said, Hair and Love Salon in Southwest Miami-Dade reached out to say that they were also targeted by the same pair.

Hair and Love sent 7News a picture of a man they said is the same person captured by Victory Estilo’s surveillance cameras. They said he came to their salon with the same woman on July 14, 2021 and also left without paying for hundreds of dollars in services.

“Really, they are those people that have no class,” said Avila. “Maybe they have no money to pay for a simple service like this.”

Avila said Victory Estilo is out about $1,200 but added that her efforts to bring the theft to the attention of the public and other business owners is not about getting her money back

“I just want people to know that this is happening so that they can be aware. Only God knows how many times they have done this in other places,” she said. “It’s simple: if you don’t have the money, you shouldn’t be trying to get this service.”

Both salons said they have the number the woman used to make her appointments. They said they’ve tried reaching out to her and have even tracked the couple down on social media, but they have not been able to get their money.

If you have any information on either of these thefts or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

