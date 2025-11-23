MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Lakes attorney was arrested after police say he attacked an elderly passenger during a dispute aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in Miami, leaving the victim unconscious.

According to the arrest report, the confrontation began around 2 p.m. on Saturday on the NCL Encore when passenger Phillip Andrew Ortiz, 38, attempted to enter a secured hallway that was not yet open to guests.

The victim told officers he instructed Ortiz not to enter, prompting Ortiz to respond angrily before pushing him, according to the report. Witnesses reported that Ortiz’s female companion also shoved the victim before a fight broke out, the report states.

Investigators said the victim pushed the woman away, further enraging Ortiz, who allegedly re-entered the restricted hallway.

The victim tried to close the door to prevent him from returning, but Ortiz forced it open, charged at him and continued the attack, according to the report.

During the struggle, Ortiz allegedly tripped the victim, causing him to fall and strike his head with Ortiz’s full body weight landing on top of him. The victim lost consciousness, the report states.

Police said Ortiz left the victim on the floor and made no attempt to help.

Other passengers began CPR when they could not find a pulse, and the ship’s nurse and security personnel responded. The victim was revived and later transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Detectives said witness accounts matched security video and the victim’s statements.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Ortiz is charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, a first-degree felony.

