MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Lakes attorney is behind bars after he allegedly attacked an elderly man on a cruise.

Phillip Ortiz, 38, was taken into custody on Saturday after the Norwegian cruise docked at Port Miami.

Details of the incident on the cruise remains unclear.

Ortiz is facing charges on aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65.

The victim was apparently hospitalized, however his condition remains unclear.

