SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Kids Magazine and the City of South Miami kicked off the season this weekend spreading holiday cheer.

More than 70 organizations came together to have a parade, Sunday afternoon.

The parade made its way down Sunset Drive from U.S. 1 to Red Road, ending in a block party filled with food, live music and fun activities.

“We’re very excited that everybody came from all over — from City of South Miami, from different areas of Miami-Dade — to participate in this event,” said Karla Richey, the publisher of Miami Kids Magazine. “We have the snow tubing, where kids are jumping on the slide, we have the snow in Miami, snow, but we have it here. Everybody is having the vibe.”

Appearances by Billy the Marlin, Sebastian the Ibis and, of course, Santa Claus were a huge hit with the crowd.

