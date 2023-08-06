SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Students and their families are getting ready to start the new school year, but not without a back-to-school summer bash.

Miami Kids Magazine hosted a jam-packed day full of interactive activities, games and surprises for children and parents at the Shops at Sunset Place in South Miami on Saturday, as they get ready to tackle the new academic school year.

“Free backpacks, school supplies, a lot of entertainment, discounts on after-school programs, everything for the families to enjoy and have fun,” said Karla Richey, the magazine’s publisher and founder.

Along with free back-to-school supplies, students also received free eye exams and glasses to guarantee their success when they head back into the classroom.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.