MIAMI (WSVN) - Young children in Miami are learning early on how to make healthy choices.

United Way Miami and kids’ cooking company, Tovla Jr. partnered up on Monday for a hands-on cooking experience.

Three and four-year-olds had fun in the kitchen and learned the importance of healthy eating.

“Fruits and vegetables, and healthy food, they’re not only delicious but they’re good for our bodies,” said Tova Levine, founder of Tovla Jr. “And it’s just, it’s just priceless for the kids to be able to have this knowledge, the younger the better.”

The kids received child-friendly cookware kits as gifts, all thanks to United Way.