MIAMI (WSVN) - A prominent South Florida high school football coach is being investigated for allegedly viewing inappropriate content on a school computer.

According to the Miami Herald, Miami Jackson Senior High head football coach, Max Edwards, was watching pornographic content on a computer while in a classroom and was caught on cellphone video by a student.

Edwards is a well-known figure in high school sports and one of the most successful coaches in South Florida in recent years.

Before becoming the current head coach at Miami Jackson in January Edwards led Miami Northwestern to three consecutive state championships from 2017 to 2019.

Word about the incident has quickly spread across campus.

“I heard that the coach was good so I didn’t really expect it from him,” said 10th grader Kenneth Sosa.” But I know it can ruin the school’s reputation.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the follow statement:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is disturbed by the allegations made regarding concerning behavior involving an employee at Miami Jackson Senior High School. The individual has been removed from the school site pending the outcome of an investigation. At this time, we cannot provide any further comment.

As the investigating is underway, it’s unclear if Edwards will face any criminal charges at this time.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.