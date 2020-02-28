Miami Int’l Airport customs officers intercept birds smuggled in from Cuba

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities say they stopped a smuggler at Miami International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a medicine bottle containing two finch birds on Thursday.

The passenger carrying the birds was coming from Cuba.

One of the birds was found dead while the other was quarantined and turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services because wild birds can carry harmful viruses.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.