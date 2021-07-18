DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Mall was evacuated after a thief sprayed bear repellent inside a store, police said.

Doral Police and and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the shopping center along Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral, at around 4 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the subject walked into Bath and Body Works, randomly sprayed the chemical irritant in the air, took five small candles and fled.

Witnesses told police the man got into a yellow cab.

Officials said up to 40 people were treated as a result of the spray and the fumes. They are all expected to be OK.

