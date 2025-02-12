MIAMI (WSVN) - The 2025 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show has officially opened its doors and boat enthusiast can expect to see a variety of vessels, from small boats to luxurious yachts.

At the Miami Beach Convention Center the boats are usually 50 feet and under but for the water lovers, the larger boats are docked outside at the Igy Yacht Haven Grande Miami.

The show will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Pride Park, Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, Museum Park Marina, and Superyacht Miami at IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami, giving attendees six locations to choose from and the opportunity to see thousands of boats.

“For over 80 years the boat show has been an iconic Miami and Miami Beach with six locations around the entire city, so I like to say this is actually the largest boat show on the planet

And if you’re not a boater, but would rather purchase the latest sea merch, there’s plenty of shopping to do.

At the ribbon cutting on Wednesday, the industry executives said historically the boat show has generated over $1 billion to the state of Florida.

“The next five days right now are the recreational boating industries, flagship event in the world and the premium platform to showcase world-class marine products, the greatest innovations for 110,000 attendees each and every year here in Miami Beach,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, owner of Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

The Miami International Boat Show starts on Wednesday and will end on Sunday. For more information, click here.

