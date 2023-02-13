MIAMI (WSVN) - An annual festival is set to sail starting on Wednesday.

Many yachts were docked at Herald Plaza in Miami, one of six locations for the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

Some other venues are the Miami Beach Convention Center, Venetian Marina and Museum Park Marina.

The event is the world’s largest boat and yacht show.

Festivities end on Sunday.

