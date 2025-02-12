MIAMI (WSVN) - The 2025 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show has officially opened its doors and boat enthusiasts can expect to see a variety of vessels, from small boats to luxurious yachts.

At the Miami Beach Convention Center, the boats are usually 50 feet and under but for the water lovers, the larger boats are docked outside at the Igy Yacht Haven Grande Miami.

The show will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Pride Park, Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, Museum Park Marina, and Superyacht Miami at IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami, giving attendees six locations to choose from and the opportunity to see thousands of boats.

On its first day, hundreds of people were seen wandering through the various locations.

A pair of ladies, who flew in from Dubai, said they were having a great time.

“Many miles, many hours, just to attend the Miami Boat Show,” said one of them.

“It does look very impressive,” said the other one.

Other attendees told 7News that the boat show is a cool event.

“It’s fun! It’s really good,” said attendee Claudia Mesa.

“Very wonderful. Nice show so far,” said attendee Neil Weeks.

7News took a tour of a 35-foot boat that had a lot of amenities.

“What’s cool about this boat is it’s at Miami Boat Show, which is cool. I like the outdoor kitchen. It lowers for seating so you have social sitting all on the back end. There’s a grill,” said Boat specialist Kerry Seay.

Then 7News got a tour of a much bigger vessel that gives boaters an indoor and outdoor feel and plenty of luxury amenities.

“Yeah so our digital switching is an incredible innovation that we have created for a lot of our boats. You can change all the coloring, you can do a lot of the seating and change that as well,” said Regal Boats Specialist Micah Sherrin.

And if you’re not a boater, but would rather purchase the latest sea merchandise, there’s plenty of shopping to do.

At the ribbon cutting on Wednesday, the industry executives said historically the boat show has generated over $1 billion for the state of Florida.

“The next five days right now are the recreational boating industries flagship event in the world and the premium platform to showcase world-class marine products, the greatest innovations for 110,000 attendees each and every year here in Miami Beach,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, owner of Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

“For over 80 years the boat show has been an iconic Miami and Miami Beach event with six locations around the entire city, so I like to say this is actually the largest boat show on the planet,” said Miami Beach Convention Center General Manager Freddy Peterson.

The Miami International Boat Show starts on Wednesday and will end on Sunday. For more information, click here.

