MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Auto Show brings car enthusiasts exotic offerings and test rides of multiple car brands on test tracks in Miami Beach.

7News was there to get a look at the Camp Jeep test track, which has multiple model options for visitors to choose from.

“All we did was the Jeep thing but we just come every year with our dad and just hang out,” said a woman.

“It’s a little annual tradition,” said her sister.

The show also offers a showroom of classic cars, including a 1928 Chevrolet Coupe, which was rumored to belong to one of the Three Stooges.

If seeing the classics isn’t your style, car enthusiasts can also see the future of car designs on display.

“Corvette,” said a man when asked about his favorite car at the event.

“Are you ready to purchase it,” 7News’ Jessica Vallejo asked.

“No, I can’t purchase a car,” said the man.

“Maybe one day, right,” 7News asked the man.

“Oh yeah, one day,” he said.

The show offers show cars, as well as cars that can be bought right from the convention center.

It also gives visitors a chance to get a close look at what each car has to offer.

“Just looking at the different features of all the cars, it’s just impressive what they can do with the new technology,” said a showgoer.

The Miami International Auto Show runs from Sept. 26th to Oct. 5th at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.