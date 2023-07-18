MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport is set to undergo a transformative upgrade as the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners approved a multi-million dollar contract to modernize and enhance its conveyance units.

According to officials with MIA, the contract is worth approximately $12 million per year and will help upgrade 372 old elevators, escalators, and moving walkways at the airport. 145 of those units are going to get a complete modern makeover. Over the next five to 10 years, officials are planning to upgrade or replace at least 30 units every year.

“This is a game-changer that will future-proof the conveyance units at Miami International Airport for decades to come and provide an improved travel experience for all of our visitors,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a press release. “As our airport continues to grow at unprecedented levels, important investments like these will ensure the gateway to our community is more efficient and customer-friendly than ever before.”

The upgrades are all a part of MIA’s Modernization in Action Plan, which aims to renovate all 616 conveyance units, 126 passenger loading bridges, and 203 public bathrooms at the airport over the next five to 10 years.

“We know that having any conveyance unit out of service on any given day is still a disruption to some of our visitors, so we are asking travelers to please pardon our progress while we transition MIA to becoming more future-ready,” said MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutie. “MIA continues to climb the ranks among the busiest airports in the world, and our goal is to match that growth with customer service excellence at all of our touchpoints.

Despite the aging condition of some conveyance units requiring major renovations or repairs, less than 10 percent of the total units are out of service for maintenance on an average day, according to officials.

In 2022, MIA achieved a record high of 50.7 million travelers, representing a 10 percent increase over the previous record set in 2019 before the pandemic, according to airport officials.

During the first half of 2023, officials said passenger traffic at MIA rose by 2.6 percent, indicating a pace that could exceed 52 million passengers this year.

