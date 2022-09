MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials at Miami International Airport said they are outside of the cone of concern for Hurricane Ian and will remain open.

A total of 206 arrivals and 214 departures were canceled, which is 420 flights in total.

Travelers are being urged to check the status of their flights before coming to the airport.

