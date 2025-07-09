MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport joins multiple airports across the country in allowing travelers to pass through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints without removing their shoes.

This follows the TSA’s removal of the decades old policy Wednesday.

“With this no shoes policy, we anticipate that Americans and travelers, and those coming into our country will be very excited that they will no longer have to remove their shoes,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

The original policy came after Richard Reid known as the “Shoe Bomber” boarded a plane in Miami back in 2001 with his shoes full of explosives. Despite being unsuccessful, the original scare drove the policy to be implemented a few years after.

At MIA travelers are already excited about the change in travel procedures, making traveling easier.

“I don’t have to wear slippers anymore, I can wear shoes, I wear slippers so it’s easier to take off,” said a traveler.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport travelers were more than ready for the change and look forward to it.

“I think personally since there’s more people traveling now, I think it would free up a lot more time for lines to actually go quicker in this case,” said a traveler. “I think it was more of a big inconvenience in the first place anyways, because you go and take your shoes off you’re holding the line up, you’re holding TSA up as well.”

Although travelers with TSA Pre-Check have long been able to go through TSA without removing their shoes, many are happy to see it become the norm.

“That was one of the reasons pre-check was worth it,” said a traveler.

The policy change looks to expedite the TSA process helping with long wait times.

