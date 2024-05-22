MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport is looking to be a hot spot this summer, with passenger traffic projected to increase 10 percent compared to last summer, airport officials said.

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, MIA expects to welcome over 160,000 travelers daily, according to a press release.

The number has the potential to fill parking garages.

The high volume is anticipated to continue into June as schools begin summer breaks.

To accommodate, MIA is offering several travel tips for passengers:

Parking

Travelers are encouraged to use ride-share services, taxis, Miami-Dade Transit’s Orange Line, or be dropped off by friends or family from Thursday through Sunday.

Half-price parking is available at MIA’s remote Economy Park and Ride lot, while valet parking is located at doors 2 and 20 in both the Dolphin and Flamingo garages.

The Cell Phone Waiting Lot, offering 60 free spaces for non-commercial users, is accessible from LeJeune Road and N.W. 31st Street.

Check-In

Passengers should arrive three hours before their flight to allow ample time for parking, check-in, and security screening.

Completing airline check-in online is recommended.

For flight delays, travelers are advised to stay patient and in contact with their airlines.

TSA Screening

Essential items such as medication, travel documents, chargers, and a change of clothes should be packed in carry-ons.

To expedite screening, wear easily removable shoes, adhere to the 3-1-1 rule for liquids, and avoid prohibited items.

MIA offers real-time updates on checkpoint wait times online.

International Travel

Eligible international travelers can use the Mobile Passport Control app for expedited processing.

Passengers with disabilities or limited mobility can request special queueing assistance in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection area by completing an accessibility lane request form on MIA’s website 48 hours prior to arrival.

