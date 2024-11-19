MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel season, expecting nearly 1.9 million passengers.

Airport officials project a daily average of 157,000 travelers from Friday to Dec. 3, a 2% increase from last year’s record numbers.

Peak days, Saturday, Nov. 30, and Dec. 1 are expected to see more than 168,000 passengers.

To accommodate the surge, airport officials are offering travel tips to help passengers navigate the busy holiday period:

Parking and Arrival:

Travelers are urged to consider alternatives to MIA’s main parking garages, which may reach capacity. Options include the Economy Park and Ride Lot, valet services, or drop-offs via ride-shares, taxis, or Miami-Dade Transit. The Cell Phone Waiting Lot near LeJeune Road and N.W. 31st Street is available for those picking up passengers.

Check-In:

Passengers are advised to arrive three hours before flights, check in online beforehand, and monitor flight updates via the airport’s mobile app.

TSA Screening:

MIA’s website provides real-time TSA wait times to help travelers find the fastest checkpoint. Passengers can expedite the screening process by packing essential items in carry-ons, adhering to the 3-1-1 liquids rule, and avoiding prohibited items.

International Travel:

Travelers heading abroad can use the Mobile Passport Control app to expedite customs processing. Accessibility lanes are available for passengers with disabilities or limited mobility, with advanced requests accepted through MIA’s website.

Airport officials encourage travelers to plan ahead and remain patient during what is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving season in the airport’s history.

