MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Next time you check in at Miami International Airport, you will be able to check out new books for free to take with you on your flight.

The airport has opened a new book exchange program located at their South Terminal between gates H5 and H7. Travelers can trade in their old books for new ones or grab a new book for free.

‘As an avid reader myself, I can’t wait to take advantage of this wonderful initiative that offers travelers the opportunity to read more, save a little and connect with others,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This is another example of how our MIA team is ready to go above and beyond to ensure our residents and visitors the best experience when traveling.’

The book exchange idea emerged from Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel A. Regalado, Vice Chairwoman of the County’s Airport and Economic Development Committee as a way to strengthen the traveler’s experience at MIA.

“I am delighted to see the implementation of such an enriching initiative at our airport,” said Commissioner Regalado. “This complimentary book exchange program is designed to enhance the travel experience for passengers passing through Miami.”

The mini library recieved an initial donation of 1,000 books from the Miami-Dade Public Library in October and so far they’ve seen travelers taking advantage of the program. The location holds up to 100 books every day. All kinds of books are welcome, including children’s books.

