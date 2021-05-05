Miami International Airport installs wheelchair charging stations to improve travel accessibility

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport is leading the charge at the start of Mobility Awareness Month.

Leaders of Miami-Dade County along with airport officials gathered at the airport Wednesday morning to hold a special ceremony: the installation of wheelchair charging stations throughout the airport.

“Miami-Dade is leading the way in terms of access here, and this is just one more wonderful thing towards a fully inclusive environment,” said ADA coordinator Heidi Johnson-Wright.

“We’re certainly glad that we are leading the charge, the charge in providing accessibility and more importantly, a commitment, year round, to ensuring the safety of travel for all of our passengers,” said MIA director and CEO Lester Sola.

Airport officials said the 10 new charging stations will make travel more accessible for those who use wheelchairs.

