CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami on Friday named its seventh president, according to the Miami Hurricane.

Joe Echevarria is currently serving as acting president and will officially keep that role after a unanimous vote by the board of trustees.

Echevarria is the first UM alumni to hold that position.

