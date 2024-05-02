MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to a severe house fire that left a 65-ear-old man critically injured and a family of four displaced.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 3000 block of Northwest 16th Street in a single-story house. Once fire crews arrived, they found the home emitting smoke and residents of the home reporting that a family member was trapped inside.

Officials said the family member trapped inside was 65-year-old man who was found in the back of the home on the floor. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with over 30% of his body covered in first and second-degree burns, according to Sanchez. The victim’s brother identified the man as Rohel Escanola.

“During this time, there were two Miami Police officers who heroically entered the structure, trying to assist the family as well,” said Miami Fire Public Information Officer Lieutenant Pete Sanchez. “We also had a Miami firefighter who is also being evaluated at the hospital because he was the first arriving firefighter on the scene and there was a lot of extraneous work to try to get this victim quickly and safely out before he got worse.”

The police officers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation; both were reported to be in stable condition. The firefighter was transported to the hospital for an evaluation as well.

The fire was extinguished within minutes but not before severely damaging the inside of the home; photos from the inside showed charred ceilings and walls, and burnt furniture.

American Red Cross officials have been called as a family of four was displaced after the blaze.

According to Sanchez, the Miami Fire Investigation Unit was called to determine the origin of the fire. Although the cause of the fire has yet to be determined by fire officials, Escanola’s brother said he believes it started from a lamp that short-circuited.

