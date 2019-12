An annual holiday parade in Miami marks another day closer to Christmas.

The Ark of the City Foundation’s 12th Annual Christmas on 15th Ave Parade & Festival brought smiles and holiday cheer to the community, Saturday.

Christmas on 15th Parade is in full effect! Swing by 15th ave between 62st and 68st if you are in the area for live entertainment. Happy Holidays!🙌😎 🎶 #holidayseason #parade #modelcity pic.twitter.com/MkbATSzda6 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 21, 2019

The event was named for where the parade ends every year on Northwest 15th Avenue.

This year’s festivities featured celebrities and special guests like hip-hop artist Trina, Flavor Flav, Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and more.