MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer encountered danger on duty after a hit-and-run led to another crash.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the officer-involved crash near Northwest 58th Street and 17th Avenue, at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the hit-and-run took place in the area of Northwest 54th Street and 17th Avenue.

Following that first collision, police said, the victim of the hit-and-run started chasing the other driver, who ended up crashing into a Miami Police patrol vehicle.

The officer involved was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

