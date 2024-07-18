MIAMI (WSVN) - If there was ever an icon when it comes to preserving African American heritage and history in South Florida, Dr. Enid Pinkney was it.

On Thursday, the area mourned her passing.

Pinkney dedicated her life to the community. Born and raised in Miami’s Overtown, she spent years as a social worker and in a variety of capacities with Miami-Dade Schools, eventually becoming an assistant principal at South Miami Middle.

She’ll also be remembered for her tireless efforts on behalf of the Dade Heritage Trust. Pinkney worked to preserve the story of Miami’s black pioneers and landmarks, including the Miami Circle at Brickell Point, the Lemon City Cemetery, the Brownsville Hotel, and Miami’s Hampton House, which was declared a historical landmark in 2002.

Enid Pinkney was 92-years-old.

