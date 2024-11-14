DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami high school volleyball coach was arrested after being accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl.

Carlos Ismel Cruz Concepción, 31, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on child 12-16 years.

He appeared before 11th Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Thursday.

“He’s the volleyball coach and the victim alleges he’s touching her vagina, several times,” said Glazer. “I reviewed the arrest affidavit and there is probable cause for the charge.”

Concepción bond was set at $7,500.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Concepción was the volleyball coach at Bridge Prep Academy of Village Green. The 16-year-old victim came forward and told investigators that he inappropriately touched and fondled her several times back in 2023.

“The incident occurred when the victim was 14 and she recently reported it now, that while she was attending the school, the subject fondled her genital area,” said MDPD Detective Dorneisha Mallary.

Police said Concepción was fired from Bridge Prep Academy of Village Green after sending inappropriate messages to students.

“So Bridge Prep let him go,” said Mallary.

Police said when Concepción was questioned about the allegations, he said, “He did not touch the victim intentionally, but if he did touch her vagina, it was accidental.”

Concepción was employed as a volleyball coach at Divine Savior Academy in Doral and 305 Volleyball Club but has since been fired.

305 Volleyball Club provided the following statement:

As of last night, 305 Volleyball Club was stunned, to say the least, with the news of alleged sexual violence and misconduct from Mr. Carlos Ismel Cruz, while working at his prior School Bridge Prep Academy of Village Green during 2023. These allegations did not occur at 305 VBC or Divine Savior Academy. As an obvious answer to these allegations, Mr. Cruz does not work anymore at 304 VBC or at Divine Savior Academy. We will be meeting with the parents of his team to check if any girls have any issues or something to say about Mr. Cruz’s behavior while at the club. Carlos Ismel Cruz passed 3 background checks (USAV, AAU and an internal one) to be eligible to coach at 305 VBC and DSA, he cleared them all. He had no prior criminal past. Please note this. We also remind everyone that in this Country there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty. 305 Volleyball Club will not make any comments on an ongoing law investigation. Once again, please reach out to us or local police if there was any unwanted communication or actions on behalf of Mr. Cruz. Bridgeprep Academy of Village Green released the following statement: We are troubled by the concerning allegations made against the former employee, leading to his arrest today. That individual was terminated from BridgePrep Academy on October 9, 2023, for sending inappropriate messages to students and never returned to campus. Before today’s arrest, the school was not

aware of the events described in the arrest report. We will always cooperate with and assist in any police investigations to ensure the campus remains a safe

environment for all students. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. We have a zerotolerance policy for inappropriate behaviors and are committed to investigating and reporting any rumors or allegations promptly and thoroughly. We encourage all students and parents to say something if they see something that makes them feel uncomfortable. We ask that you contact an administrator if you have questions or concerns. Florida Charter School Alliance released the following statement: The voice of the charter school movement, FCSA is the only statewide non-profit, member-driven association representing charter schools throughout the state and the more than 397,000 students they serve.FCSA member schools run the gamut of choice educational programs – from urban to rural campuses, programs specializing in exceptional students or drop-off prevention to unique classical curriculum, and college-prep programs in high-need areas. Yet all our member schools have a common thread – a steadfast commitment to raising the bar on public education and providing a quality education option to the children and communities they serve. As of Thursday evening, Concepción has posted bond. No information on if he has been released from jail. Police are asking anyone who knows any additional information to please contact them at 305-715-3300.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.