MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami high school volleyball coach was arrested after being accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl.

Carlos Cruz Concepción, 31, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on child 12-16 years.

He appeared before a judge, Thursday.

It is unclear if Concepción has posted bond.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Concepción was the volleyball coach at Bridge Prep Academy of Village Green. The 16-year-old victim came forward and told investigators that he inappropriately touched and fondled her several times back in 2023.

During their investigation, detectives learned that while Concepción worked at the school, he sent inappropriate messages to underage students and he was fired.

Concepción then worked as a volleyball coach at Divine Savior Academy and 305 Volleyball.

