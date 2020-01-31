Former high school teacher accused of engaging in sex acts with student gets nearly 8 years in prison

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Michael Krop Senior High School teacher in Miami accused of engaging in sexual acts with a student made a plea deal with prosecutors.

According to police, Diego Guzman Carranza, who taught biology at Krop, had sex with a 14-year-old female student at an Airbnb rental.

In exchange for a guilty plea, Carranza was sentenced to 94 and a half months, which amounts to nearly eight years, in state prison.

He apologized to the victim’s family in court.

Carranza no longer works at the school.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.