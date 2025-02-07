(WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher faces deportation after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Miami Herald reported that the middle school science teacher was taken into custody Thursday. The teacher is a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which temporarily shields certain undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children from deportation.

The program also allows recipients to work legally, obtain a Social Security number, and acquire a driver’s license.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said it follows all federal hiring guidelines and ensures employees are authorized to work at the time of their employment.

