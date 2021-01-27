Miami Heat will use dogs to sniff out COVID-19 among fans before games

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat fans are getting ready to return to the American Airlines Arena on Thursday night for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Those fans will be greeted by some specially trained dogs who are real game-changers when it comes to detecting COVID-19.

The Miami Heat organization sent out a video of the COVID-19 detection dogs at work to let fans know what to expect when the AAA opens its doors to up to 2,000 fans on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic forced its closure to the public last year.

Four dogs in total will be at the arena to literally sniff out COVID-19 on fans before they can enter the game.

7News was given access to the dogs with Matthew Jafarian, the Heat’s executive vice president of business strategy.

“You would walk up to the arena as you normally would, we’ll ask you to stand in line, put your hands by your sides, the dog will simply walk past you,” Jafarian said. “If they don’t detect anything, they’ll continue to move on, and you’ll go into the arena, walk to the metal detectors as you normally would. If they do detect something on you, they’ll sit down by you, a gentle signal to the handler to let somebody know this person is presumptive positive and we’ll ask you to step out of the line, we’ll give you a refund and send you on your way.”

7News was introduced to COVID-sniffing dogs last week at Florida International University. Its international forensic research institute is using them to help make things safer on campus this spring.

Heat players and personnel feel excited to know that fans — even though there aren’t as many as they’re used to — are finally coming back.

“It certainly feels different. The vibes, the energy, the atmosphere, especially playing at home. It’ll be really nice to know there are some Heat fans in there,” said Heat forward Kelly Olynyk.

The dogs will be at the AAA on Wednesday night as the Heat allows friends and family members into the arena to watch the Heat play.

They’ll also be there for the rest of the season, starting Thursday night for their game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

