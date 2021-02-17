Miami Heat surprises seniors with food on National Acts of Kindness Day

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Heat surprised seniors with a tasty act of kindness on Wednesday.

The team partnered with the Ultimate Kronos Group, Feeding South Florida and Pollo Tropical for a food distribution event at a senior living apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The event happened on National Acts of Kindness Day.

“If you know anything about the Heat, if you know anything about me, whenever there is an opportunity to help those who are less fortunate, help our communities, we’re gonna be there firsthand,” said Heat Legend Glen Rice.

Seniors received a week’s worth of food, as well as face masks provided by Florida Blue and handwritten kindness cards written by Heat dancers and staff.

