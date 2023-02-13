MIAMI (WSVN) - The relief effort in Turkey and Syria is getting some help from the Miami Heat.

Omer Yurtseven, Miami Heat’s center, represented his Turkish roots as he stopped at Smorgasburg Miami in Wynwood over the weekend for a fundraiser in support of the earthquake victims

“I’m here because there was an earthquake in turkey two of them actually that kind of made this entire event necessary for us to gather all the funds and spread awareness here and the biggest thing is that were able to do this,” he said.

A signed Jimmy Butler jersey went up for auction.

All proceeds raised at the event were donated to relief organizations.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.