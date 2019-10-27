Miami Girl Scouts take on Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge for breast cancer awareness

MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of a Miami-based Girl Scouts troop joined other children across the country in raising money for the fight against breast cancer — not with cookies, but with pink lemonade.

7News cameras captured the 305 Pink Pack and some of their friends as they served the tangy cool beverage as part of the national Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge, Saturday.

“Lemonade … sip it once, sip it twice,” chanted the girls. “Turn around, kick that cancer out of town.”

Nathalie Vazquez, along with her daughter, launched the initiative in Miami, which helps raise funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Vazquez said that she felt compelled to become involved after the disease hit close to home.

“My sister was diagnosed last year when she was 40,” she said. “She just had a baby, so when we got the news, we were like, ‘How? Why is this happening? How is this happening?'”

Rosemary Carrera was a new mom of an 8-month old when she went in for routine checkup. Her first mammogram revealed the heartbreaking news.

“At that point, I was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer,” she said.

Carrera’s journey was filled with nearly two years of nonstop hospital visits.

“From there, I went ahead and had a double mastectomy, followed by eight rounds of chemo, a hysterectomy, 28 rounds of radiation, and I have one last surgery to go in December,” she said.

As she looks forward to the end of this rocky journey, Carrera said her nieces and her sister have shown her that it takes a village to overcome a health challenge like this.

“My family, my friends. I had an incredible support system that all came together to help me get through it,” she said.

Members of the 305 Pink Pack said they want to bring awareness for others battling the disease and hope to bring an end to breast cancer, one lemonade stand at a time. For more information, go to their Facebook page.

