MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami is gearing up for one of the biggest electronic dance music festivals in the world, the Ultra Music Festival, which will take place from Friday and continue through to Sunday. The festival will be held at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami and will feature a star-studded lineup of DJs and performers.

On Friday, gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and close at midnight. On Saturday, gates will open at noon and close at midnight. On the final day, gates will open at noon and close at 10:00 p.m., Sunday.

Due to the massive influx of festival-goers, traffic will be rerouted in the area. Beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, all Biscayne Boulevard northbound traffic will be re-routed to the southbound lanes at Southeast First Street and returning to the normal trajectory at Northeast Fourth Street. All Biscayne Boulevard southbound traffic will be re-routed westbound at Northeast Sixth Street.

There will be no southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard from Northeast Sixth Street. All southbound traffic will be detoured to Northeast Second Avenue and North Miami Avenue.

Miami Police officers will be on hand to assist with residents, patrons, and traffic control. The Port of Miami Traffic will always remain open on Northeast Fifth Street, but it is recommended to utilize the Port of Miami Tunnel, which can be accessed from Interstate 395.

Festival organizers have also set up a community hotline for any questions regarding the event (786) 767-7272, which will be open during business hours and all event hours throughout the weekend.

For those using public transportation, Miami-Dade Transit bus-reroutes can be found by contacting (311) or visiting the Miami-Dade Transit website.

This year’s Ultra Music Festival promises to be one of the best yet, with world-renowned DJs and performers taking the stage over the three-day event. For more information, visit the festival’s official website at https://ultramusicfestival.com.

