MIAMI (WSVN) - A 71-year-old Miami woman has been arrested on charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud after allegedly embezzling a substantial sum from her workplace.

According to an arrest form, between Jan. 24, 2019, and Jan. 19, 2023, Maria Alzarate was employed at Chevron Gas Station located at 13700 SW 8th St. During this time, she allegedly engaged in a systematic embezzlement scheme. Surveillance footage from October 2022 to January 2023 showed her manipulating customer transactions, pocketing cash and cashing scratch-off lottery tickets for personal gain.

The owner of the business reviewed the footage, which revealed that Alzarate had embezzled approximately $22,455.12 over the course of her employment.

On Monday, Aug. 28, Alzarate was arrested and taken to the Miami-Dade Police Hammocks District Station. She was read her Miranda rights and reportedly provided a confession. She now faces charges in relation to her alleged thefts.

