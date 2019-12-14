Miami Gardens, youth groups team up for peace walk against gun violence

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together this weekend to bring attention to gun violence.

The City of Miami Gardens and Community Youth Against Violence hosted a peace walk on Saturday in partnership with local youth groups.

Participants gathered at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Center and began the walk from there.

Organizers said they hope the event will encourage local leaders to do their part to advocate for ending gun violence and saving lives.

“We have a team, we have over two or three hundred kids that are tired of what’s going on in our community,” said Lorenzo Johnson Sr., the founder of Community Youth Against Violence. “We’ve gotta keep punting at it. We’ve gotta keep punting at it until we weaken it. They key thing is weakening it. We’re always going to have to have crime, but we just want to put a weakness to it.”

A 2018 survey shows more than half of residents in Miami see gun violence as a problem in their communities.

