MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Neighbors of a woman, who lives in Miami Gardens, called 911 after the homeowner told them disturbing details after she said she “snapped.”

Monday, the Miami Gardens Police Department was dispatched to a home along the 200 block of Northwest 194th Terrace, after receiving 911 calls from neighbors.

“The female is claiming she killed her husband…” said the 911 dispatcher.

One neighbor recorded the scene on his cellphone and narrated what was occurring as crime tape was placed around the home and officers surrounded it.

“Reportedly that our neighbor killed her roommate, if you would, and did a burial in the backyard. It is confirmed by the crime scene detective and of course she was led away in handcuffs,” said the neighbor on video.

Neighbors told 7News the woman told them the incident occurred Friday and she waited until Monday to make the announcement to one of her neighbors, who lives across the street.

She is said to have apologized to her neighbors as she was placed in handcuffs and escorted in a police cruiser.

“One of our neighbors, a couple blocks up the street allegedly told another neighbor she had committed a crime. In terms of killing her roommate, strangling him and then buried him in the backyard,” said the neighbor, who recorded the video revealing details about the crime. “Up in time when she was going into the squad car she did turn to us and apologized for the embarrassment that she caused. Of course it’s a very beautiful community. We have never experienced any of this from the time I’ve been living here.”

The Miami Gardens Police Department said they are in the process of obtaining a search warrant but have not officially confirmed what took place in the home.

