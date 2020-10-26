Miami Gardens woman says track coach charged with battery molested her daughters

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman said a well-respected and nationally known track coach betrayed her family’s trust when he molested her two daughters.

Home surveillance video from January shows 45-year-old Darius Lawshea roaming the halls of a Miami Gardens home.

“A tense moment, especially to see him going in her room,” said the homeowner, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

The concerned mother said her daughter had locked herself in a bathroom and called her on the phone.

“That’s when she told me that he was in the house, and she was afraid to come out of the bathroom,” said the mother.

The surveillance video is now evidence in a case against Lawshea, the founder of Xpress Track and Field.

“I really trusted him. He was so helpful, so I really thought that he was a friend,” said the mother.

The suspect surrendered to police on Sunday.

Lawshea made his first court appearance on Monday.

“This is an individual who is going to fight for his innocence,” said an attorney.

Lawshea faces two counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual battery on a minor.

The mother said two of the victims are her children, both of them former members of Lawshea’s track club, and for both, the alleged abuse began at age 14.

“My youngest daughter had made accusations, stating that he was touching her and he was molesting her,” she said.

The mother said this alleged abuse took place last year. When she went to police months later, her older daughter, now 24, came forward and alleged that she was raped by Lawshea 10 years ago.

“He was a pillar of the community, and she didn’t believe that anyone would believe her,” said the mother.

The mother believes the surveillance video, recorded one month after the family went to police, demonstrates a pattern: Lawshea going to their home when her teen daughter was alone.

What the suspect didn’t know was that this time he was already under investigation.

“He [told me], ‘I was just checking up on stuff.’ I told him, ‘No, don’t check up on stuff and don’t come to my house moving forward,'” said the mother.

The family has not seen Lawshea since. The victims’ mother said that while she’s thankful he is locked up, she regrets it didn’t happen sooner.

“If he did it to my two [daughters], there’s other children out there who are going through the same thing,” she said. “Nobody should have to go through this: no children, no parent, especially [from] somebody that they instilled their trust in.”

According to the arrest report, at least one more alleged victim has come forward.

Lawshea has been denied bond on all three of the counts against him and remains behind bars.

