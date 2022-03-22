MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being badly burned, and her injures are said to be severe.

Around 8:30 p.m., Monday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northeast Miami Court and 211th Street in Miami Gardens after a call regarding a woman on fire.

Neighbors told 7News that they have no idea what was going on.

The street was blocked off as police investigated only to learn to was an attempted suicide.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.