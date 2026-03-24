MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens track coach accused of crossing the line with a 13-year-old student athlete was sentenced to 50 years in state prison.

The sentencing of Darius Lawshea was handed out at a Miami courtroom, early Tuesday afternoon. LaShay, the coach there, known as Coach D.

This all stems from an incident where, prosecutors said, the 50-year-old used this authority to sexually assault the victim.

While other victims came forward following his arrest in 2020, the sentence was given in connection to the 13-year-old girl.

Before a jury found him guilty in February, Lawshea’s defense attorney said this case was built on inconsistencies, with the testimony of the victims supposedly evolving and changing over time.

However, prosecutors argued that Lawshea, known in the community as “Coach D,” used his authority and stature as a community leader when he took advantage of the girls he was coaching.

Lawshea faced charges of sexual abuse of a child and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Lawshea, the founder of Miami Gardens Xpress Track & Field, has been charged with six other cases as well. Those cases have yet to go to trial.

Back in June of 2012, a mother had told police that she felt communication between the coach and her teenage daughter was out of line, and that’s when she alerted authorities.

It’s unclear whether or not Lawshea’s attorneys plan to appeal this sentence.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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