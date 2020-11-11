Miami Gardens track coach accused of sexual battery on minor makes another court appearance

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A former track coach from Miami Gardens has made another appearance in court.

Darius Lawshea, 45, has been charged with sexual battery on a minor.

The alleged victim was 12 years old when she said he first molested her.

Last month, a mother accused Lawshea of molesting her two daughters.

Surveillance video from her home allegedly shows the track coach roaming the halls while her daughter was inside.

Police said since then, multiple accusers have stepped forward.

