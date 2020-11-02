Miami Gardens track coach accused of sexual assault on teen girls faces judge

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - More alarming accusations have been levied against a South Florida track coach.

Darius Lawshea once again faced a judge Thursday after additional charges were filed against the 45-year-old.

Police said he held a 15-year-old girl against her will and sexually assaulted her and also molested another teenager.

In one of four other cases, previously filed against Lawshea, officers said he was caught on surveillance video roaming the halls of a home where he’s accused of molesting two other young girls.

Lawshea was the head coach of Miami Gardens Xpress Track and Field Team.

