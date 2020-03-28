Miami Gardens to enforce curfew amid coronavirus pandemic

Related

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WSVN) — The City of Miami Gardens will begin enforcing a curfew as a measure to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement issued Saturday, city officials said the curfew, extending from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., will go into effect immediately.

Officials said Miami Gardens Police officers will be deployed across central points in the to maintain order and enforce the curfew.

Moreover, officials said, gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

Officials also advised residents to report gatherings of more than five people or non-essential businesses that remain open to Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

