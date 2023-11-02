MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of 25 eager students from Scott Lake Elementary School’s Student Council in Miami Gardens is set to embark on an exciting journey to the nation’s capital.

The young scholars woke up early on Thursday morning, bound for Washington D.C., where they will gain firsthand insights into how the government operates and have the opportunity to explore historic landmarks.

Londyn Johnson, one of the students, expressed her excitement.

“I’m excited to see all of the famous landmarks, historical sites, and everything that we see in our textbooks, but now I get to see it in person.”

This enriching trip has been made possible through the support of parents and the generous sponsorship of U.S. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

The students are ready to absorb knowledge and experiences during their stay in Washington, with a chance to learn, explore, and create lasting memories.

