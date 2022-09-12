MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was found dead after a shooting in South Florida.

On Monday morning, an active investigation is took place in Miami Gardens at Northwest 196th lane near Northwest 33rd Avenue.

Several police cars lined the street as they searched the area.

Police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday after they responded to a ShotSpotter alert after rounds were fired in the neighborhood.

One person was found dead in front of a house with a gunshot wound.

Some neighbors said they were on the porch when the crime occurred.

No details yet on the suspect or victim.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.