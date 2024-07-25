MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Gardens is honoring a young man’s legacy through the power of education after he lost his life a day after receiving his college acceptance.

21-year-old, Mekhi Quiles, died on July 2, during a car accident when police say another driver ran a red light.

Wednesday night, family and friends gathered at City Hall, where Councilwoman Linda Julien commemorated Mekhi’s life by establishing a $5,000 scholarship in his name, to encourage future students to follow their dreams in the hospitality profession.

He was just accepted into Saint Thomas University, where he would have started classes in the fall majoring in hospitality.

Quiles was a part of the city’s WRAP Program, a nonprofit organization that specializes in career readiness and life preparation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.