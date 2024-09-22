MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have shut down a roadway in Miami Gardens for emergency repairs following a crash.

Officials on Saturday said a tractor-trailer hit the State Road 826 overpass at Northwest 12th Avenue, causing some damage.

Drivers will be detoured at Northwest 12th and 13th avenues. In addition, one westbound travel lane and the outside shoulder along the Palmetto Expressway has also been closed, but the highway will remain open.

Officials said the closure is not associated with the ongoing Golden Glades Interchange construction project.

