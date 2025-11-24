MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Progressive Firefighters Association, alongside the City of Miami Gardens, Cox Media and others organized a turkey distribution, giving food to thousands of residents.

The people of Miami Gardens lined up around the block to receive turkeys in a drive-through line, Monday.

“We do this every year for the community. Being that, you know a lot of people are still having, you know, a tough time putting food on the table. We, as first responders, just want to give back to the community,” said Keith Bell, president of the Progressive Firefighters Association.

There was more than enough food to go around, as everyone who came to the event got a Thanksgiving course, as well as all the trimmings.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.