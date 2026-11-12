MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Commuters across Miami Gardens were treated to a holiday surprise as officers conducted traffic stops to distribute turkeys.

Flashing police lights usually mean bad news for drivers. Instead of getting a ticket, though, many were surprised to learn Miami Gardens Police officers were handing out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving Thursday morning.

“Caught me off-guard. I’m thinking, ‘Oh, my God, what have I done wrong now?’ but no, I see,” said a motorist.

“I thought I committed an infraction, but I was really humbled by them giving me a turkey. In lieu of them giving it to me, I’m gonna donate it back to somebody,” said a driver, who planned to spread the goodwill to others.

It’s the sixth year the department has conducted the giveaway. With how busy many families can be around the holiday season, officials say this is one way to help out their community.

“Now they don’t have to think about how are they going to pay in order to put some food on the table during Thanksgiving,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt.

Officials say the initiative aims to foster positive connections between law enforcement and the community.

“I appreciate what you’re doing and, guess what, a lot of people will be fed this year,” said a motorist.

“I’m just shocked, and I have a turkey,” said another driver.

The giveaway was coordinated with Walmart, which donated the turkeys for residents.

“We would like to say thank you; each and every year, they team up with us, they partner with us and allow us to have the turkeys that we can give to the community,” said Noel-Pratt.

The kind gesture by officers, officials say, helps build trust and unity, spreads holiday cheer and lets each of them be part of every family’s Thanksgiving.

“The wonderful men and women of this department, we all have families, right, so we’re all going through our own situations, so we understand what’s going on in the community, and we wholeheartedly feel so much joy and so much happiness when we do this event,” said Noel-Pratt. “It’s really, really important for us to give back to our community because this is our community.”

Authorities also use the annual event to educate drivers about road safety.

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