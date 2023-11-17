MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department is set to host its annual “Turkeys Instead of Tickets” event, adding a festive twist to traffic stops just before Thanksgiving.

Taking place Friday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 3791 NW 167th St. at 9 a.m., officers will conduct traffic stops throughout the city, surprising drivers with turkeys instead of tickets.

This initiative aims to express gratitude to the community while fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and residents.

